Watch UK hopeful Lucie Jones’ new video for her 2017 Eurovision entry

This year's Song Contest will take place in Kiev, Ukraine

The UK’s representative at the upcoming 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, Lucie Jones, has released the official music video for her entry to this year’s contest.

Jones, who appeared on the sixth season of The X Factor in 2009, is the latest name to represent the UK at the long-running contest, which will be held at International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine on May 13. The 25-year-old Welsh singer follows last year’s entrants Joe and Jake, who finished 24th (out of 26) with 62 points.

Ahead of her big performance in Kiev in two months’ time, Jones has now shared the video for her song ‘Never Give Up On You’. Jones secured the gig back in January after winning the public vote on the BBC Two show Eurovision: You Decide.

Watch the video for Lucie Jones’ Eurovision entry, ‘Never Give Up On You’, below.

The UK – and Jones – is currently at 33/1 to win the Contest in May. The current favourites are Italy, who are priced at 7/4 by a number of bookmakers.

Prior to Jones’ success in being selected to represent the UK at this year’s contest, there was public criticism of the singing hopefuls who hoped to earn the gig – with some complaining that the shortlisted acts were ‘X Factor rejects.’