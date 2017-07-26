Could the musician be hitting around again later this year?

A series of unannounced Morrissey tour dates have appeared on Spotify.

Morrissey-Solo, fan forum dedicated to the singer, has noticed a string of new shows posted in the streaming service’s app.

If the dates are accurate, it looks like Morrissey will be heading out on a new US tour in October and November.

The former Smiths frontman last played in America earlier this year, when he honoured a promise to reschedule some shows that were cancelled the year prior. However, some of those gigs also got cancelled.

According to the dates in the Spotify app, Morrissey will be headed to San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle and Columbus. Stereogum points out there are also rumours of a show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

See the alleged tour dates below. A screenshot of the dates is on the Morrissey-Solo forum.

Boston Orpheum Theatre (October 3)

Philadelphia The Fillmore (9)

Columbus Palace Theatre (17)

Seattle Paramount Theatre (November 1)

San Francisco The Masonic (3, 4)

Earlier this month, Smash Mouth claimed that Morrissey is a fan of theirs.

The US band recently spoke to Stereogum to mark their 20th anniversary as a band, when they revealed that they once met the former Smiths frontman and that he was “very complimentary” about them.

“We just did a show in Guadalajara, Mexico, the Roxy Fest, with Morrissey, which was super, super cool,” frontman Steve Harwell explained.

Asked if the band met Moz himself, Harwell replied: “Yeah! It was brief. But super weird and cool. He was great.” On whether Morrissey was a Smash Mouth fan, the singer added: “Yeah, he was very complimentary toward us.”