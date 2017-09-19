The sister of Union J’s George Shelley died after being hit by car outside Stormzy gig

An inquest has revealed that the sister of Union J singer George Shelley died after she was struck by a car outside a Stormzy gig.

Harriet Shelley, 21, died after suffering fatal head injuries when she was hit by a VW Beetle outside Bristol’s O2 Academy on April 28.

She was rushed to Bristol’s Southmead Hospital where she died eight days later. Her cause of death was ruled to be “severe traumatic brain injury”.

The incident occurred when she was dropped off in Bristol City Centre close to the O2 Academy to go to the Ramshackle Club Night, where the area was packed with some 2000 people leaving a Stormzy gig at the same venue.

Harriet stepped out into the road between a stationary lorry and coach into the road, where she was fatally hit by the VW Beetle.

In a statement issued afterwards, the family of the midwifery student praised her “lust for life”.

“Our Harriet was a beautiful young woman with a huge lust for life and had great ambitions. Throughout her time at Birmingham, she delivered countless babies into the world and touched many lives”, they said in a statement.

“What happened on that night was an accident in all respects. We as a family do not blame anyone, or look to point the finger.”

Her brother George Shelley previously hailed her as “too beautiful to walk among humans.”

“I will never accept that you’re gone. You will always be with me. My best friend, my sister, my angel. Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side”, he said.

“Don’t get used to it up there without me, I’ll see you soon beautiful girl. I love you Harriet.”