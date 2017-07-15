United Airlines flew Schoolboy Q’s dog to the wrong city

The rapper has said he plans on suing the airline

United Airlines have flown Schoolboy Q‘s dog to the wrong city.

The rapper was flying from Missouri to Burbank, California yesterday (July 14) with his French bulldog puppy.

When he disembarked his flight at his destination, he was presented with someone else’s dog. His pet, named Yeeerndamean, had been mistakenly switched with another during a layover in Denver and had been sent to Chicago.

“You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers,” he wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to CNN via text message, the rapper said: “My little dog been moving around since the A.M., prolly has pee and number 2 all in his cage smh. I plan on suing.”

The airline, meanwhile, said in a statement Schoolboy Q’s dog was being looked. “We’re working as quickly as possible to reunite the pet with their owner later this evening. We have reached out to our customer and sincerely apologise for this mistake and are providing a refund.

“Pets are part of our customers’ family and their safety and wellbeing is of the upmost importance to us.”

United Airlines told NME on Saturday (July 15) Schoolboy Q and Yeeerndamean have now been reunited. “Our customer’s dog was safely reunited with its owner Friday evening,” they said. “We have been in touch with our customer to sincerely apologize for this mistake and are providing a refund.”