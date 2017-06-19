UNKLE announce new album ‘The Road: Part 1’

It's the first record in seven years from James Lavelle

UNKLE are to release their fifth studio album, ‘The Road: Part 1’, this summer.

The London electronica group, founded by James Lavelle and former member Tim Goldsworthy, will return seven years after their last album, ‘Where Did The Night Fall‘.

‘The Road: Part 1’ was recorded in the UK, Europe and Los Angeles and features a raft of collaborators and contributors. Primal Scream‘s Andrew Innes is among those who appear on the record, as are The Duke Spirit’s Liela Moss, Mark Lanegan, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Troy Van Leeuwen, ESKA and Keaton Henson.

In a press release, Lavelle said: “I hadn’t made a record in a long time and the incarnation of UNKLE had changed on that now, it was me on my own. For that reason, I wanted to make a record that I hadn’t been able to before, going back to the roots of where I came from with a foot in modern London.”

The album, which is due for release on August 18, follows 2016 single ‘Cowboys Or Indians’ and February’s ‘Sick Lullaby’. Lavelle recently shared new track ‘Looking For The Rain’, which was written by Mark Lanegan.

The album also includes a host of visual collaborators from Turner Prize nominee Nathan Coley to German artist Jonas Burgert, who painted the cover art.

UNKLE will also produce a “multi-sensory exhibition” in partnership with Canon, Bowers & Wilkins and Leeds Business Improvement District in Leeds this weekend (June 24-25). The exhibition was curated by Lavelle and Mo’Wax and will take place at Leeds Dock.

It will celebrate UNKLE’s 25-year history by exploring the group’s cultural impact.

The tracklisting for ‘The Road: Part 1’ special edition double LP is as follows. The record can be pre-ordered from Pledge Music.

SIDE A

‘Iter I: Have You Looked At Yourself’

‘Farewell’ (featuring YSÉE, ESKA, Elliott Power, Keaton Henson, Liela Moss, Mïnk, Dhani Harrison and Steven Young)

‘Looking For The Rain’ (featuring Mark Lanegan and ESKA)

SIDE B

‘Cowboys Or Indians’ (featuring Elliott Power, Mïnk and YSÉE)

‘Iter II: How Do You Feel’

‘Nowhere To Run/Bandits’

‘Iter III: Keep On Runnin”

SIDE C

‘Stole Enough’ (featuring Mïnk)

‘Arms Length’ (featuring Elliott Power, Mïnk and Callum Finn)

‘Iter IV: We Are Stardust’

‘Sonata’ (featuring Keaton Henson)

SIDE D

‘The Road’ (featuring ESKA)

‘Iter V: Friend Or Foe’

‘Sunrise (Always Come Around) (featuring Liela Moss)

‘Sick Lullaby’ (featuring Keaton Henson)