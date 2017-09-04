UNKLE’s James Lavelle on working with Josh Homme and Richard Ashcroft

"We've been through a lot together".

UNKLE co-founder James Lavelle has opened up on working with Josh Homme and Richard Ashcroft, after the trip-hop pioneer collaborated with the two on several different projects.

In 2014, Lavelle worked with Homme on Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘Like Clockwork’, lending his talents to the title track. Homme, in return, performed a rare solo show at Meltdown Festival, which had been curated personally by Lavelle.

“With Josh it has been a very long relationship. We’ve been through a lot together. It’s all very close as friends and collaborators”, he told NME.

With Ashcroft, Lavelle has also enjoyed a long working relationship, with the pair notably joining forces on Unkle’s Lonely Soul.

“When I worked with Richard Ashcroft it was that thing of, we’re going to change the world, – we certainly did at the time”, he said.

Lavelle also opened up on recording Unkle’s latest album, ‘The Road: Part 1’, which sees the group teaming up with the likes of Keaton Henson, ESKA, and Mark Lanegan.

“It was great and it was a really non-stressful record to make. They’re really talented and they bring that to the table. There was a real creative energy – it wasn’t dramatic”, he said.

It was really about just making music. Whilst that sounds silly because there are a lot of other things that sometimes come into the mix and can be influential in making records, this record was really just about trying to craft a great record.”