Upcoming David Bowie biography reveals new details about his wild life

New details about David Bowie‘s life have emerged in an upcoming biography, ‘David Bowie: A Life’.

The book, written by British GQ editor Dylan Jones, is described as “as intimate a portrait as may ever be drawn”.

The singer passed away on Janury 11 2016, following an 18 month battle with cancer. He died just three days after final album ‘Blackstar‘ was released, and two days after his 69th birthday.

The biography reveals that Bowie’s wild alter ego Ziggy Stardust meant the singer often received some odd propositions.

Groupie Josette Caruso describes the time Bowie was once offered a “warm, deady body” to have sex with, while on tour in Philadelphia in September 1972.

According to the Mail Online, she tells how Bowie’s bodyguard answered a knock on the door and then called for David, who came back looking “white as a sheet”.

“He obviously looked like such a freak that some sick people thought he might be into necrophilia,” Caruso says.

“Who on Earth do they think I am? Why would they think I’d be interested in something like that?” Bowie reportedly said.

“Why would I be interested in fucking a dead body?”

The singer once described himself as “incredibly promiscuous”, and the biography is said to include details about his sex addiction.

The singer says he slept with a string of women throughout the 1970s and 80s, and earlier this year, lawyers urged any potential love children to come forward to get a share of his £80 million fortune.

The book also gives a detailed insight into the singer’s life from his childhood in Brixton, through his wild and successful music career, to his relatively calm last few years with wife Iman.

“David Bowie was his very own creation, his very own work of art,” writes author Dylan Jones.

“This was the boy from postwar Brixton with his sights set on the world.”

‘David Bowie: A Life’ will be released on 12 September.