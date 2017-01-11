Get ready for that 'Feel Good Hit Of The Summer'

Queens Of The Stone Age are finally set to release their new album and head out on a world tour, according to Mastodon‘s Troy Sanders.

Sanders forms part of Gone Is Gone – a supergroup consisting of Sanders, QOTSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin.

Now in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he confirmed that each member will be returning to their respective projects to release records and tour in 2017.

“I like to think none of us needs [Gone Is Gone], but we all really want this band,” said Sanders. “When that’s the mentality, this is special to the four of us. Otherwise, we wouldn’t dedicate the first week of 2017 to working on this band.”

He continued: “For example, Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording, and we all have new records coming out this year.

“We’ve all been extremely busy writing and recording, and we’re about to get super busy touring the world. So I believe we’re all fulfilled to a certain degree with all we have going on. That sets a special tone for a very special thing we all share. This band doesn’t bring us fame or money, but it brings us a different sense of fulfilment and energy that we all give each other.”

Gone Is Gone’s debut album ‘Echolocation’ is out now. Late last year saw At The Drive In release new single ‘Governed By Contagions’ – their first new track in 16 years. They’ve a number of UK and EU festivals lined up this summer.