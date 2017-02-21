US army command post bans ‘Nickelback and other terrible rock groups’

Slipknot, Korn, Smashmouth and Creed were also included in the ban on "terrible rock groups".

A US army officer has seemingly banned his colleagues from playing Nickelback and other “terrible rock group” in the command post.

Slipknot, Korn, Smashmouth and Creed were also included in the officer’s ban on “terrible rock groups”, which applies “to all times, not just work hours”. Check out the officer’s music-themed memorandum below.

The army command post ban is the latest ignominy for the Canadian band, whose music was used by a Canadian police force to deter potential drink-drivers in November. The police force were later forced to apologise for ‘threatening’ to use the band’s music as a form of punishment.

The following month, Avril Lavigne hit back at Facebook and its founderMark Zuckerberg for ‘bullying’ Nickelback in a promo video.

Royal Blood also took aim at the band last year, tweeting ‘Donald Trump + Hilary Clinton = Nickelback’. Nickelback replied, writing ‘Nickelback jokes are like Royal Blood, they were a lot cooler a couple years ago. Don’t drink and tweet fellas. Stay Safe. XO’

More recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger even poked fun at the ‘How You Remind Me’ hitmakers, which prompted the band to bite back.

The band are set to release their ninth studio album ‘Feed The Machine’ in June.