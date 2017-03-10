Watch two US news anchors pay lyrical tribute to Notorious B.I.G on anniversary of his death

The New York rapper was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on March 9 1997

Two US news anchors paid a unique tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. yesterday (March 9) to mark the twentieth anniversary of his passing.

The legendary rapper – AKA Biggie Smalls – was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9 1997. Tributes to mark the anniversary of his death took place across the world yesterday, including the opening of a new art exhibition dedicated to Smalls in his native New York City.

Also paying their respects to Smalls yesterday were two anchors from local Atlanta news station WSB-TV, who honoured the rapper by incorporating some of his memorable lyrics into their newscast. Mirroring a similar broadcast by Mark Arum when he paid tribute last year to the late A Tribe Called Quest MC Phife Dawg by dropping lyrical references into his traffic reports, Arum and news anchor Fred Blankenship decided this time to throw in casual references to Smalls’ lyrics during their morning broadcast yesterday. Songs the pair referenced included ‘Hypnotize’, ‘Juicy’ and ‘112-Only You’.

Watch the WSB-TV tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. below.

Smalls’ affiliate Diddy also paid tribute to the late rapper yesterday, meanwhile, in a video that was uploaded to social media.

In the video, Diddy reflected on the years that have passed since Biggie’s tragic death.

“This year is more of a sobering year,” he said. “For us, we lived 20 years of our lives without somebody that has been a big part of our lives. That has basically been responsible for the legend of our careers. He’s fed a lot of families, made a lot of people dance, made a lot of people feel good.”