The Used announce new album and post bizarre video

Utah rockers are also set for a US tour in October

The Used have announced their first album in three years – ‘The Canyon’.

The 17-track LP, which is the band’s seventh studio album, was produced by Ross Robinson.

The band recorded the entire LP, which is out on October 27, to tape “as if they were on stage, without a backing track,” resulting in a process that was “unique and unlike anything the band has done before.”

The Used have also posted the video for new track ‘Over And Over Again’, which you can check out below.

‘The Canyon’s tracklisting is as follows:

1. ‘For You’

2. ‘Cold War Telescreen’

3. ‘Broken Windows’

4. ‘Rise Up Lights’

5. ‘Vertigo Cave’

6. ‘Pretty Picture’

7. ‘Funeral Post’

8. ‘Upper Falls’

9. ‘The Divine Absence (This Is Water)’

10. ‘Selfies In Aleppo’

11. ‘Moving The Mountain (Odysseus Surrenders)’

12. ‘Over And Over Again’

13. ‘The Quiet War’

14. ‘Moon-Dream’

15. ‘The Nexus’

16. ‘About You (No Songs Left To Sing)’

17. ‘The Mouth Of The Canyon’

The Utah rockers will also hit the road for a series of dates in the US in October.

The Used were formed in 2001 in Utah and have released six albums during their career including their self-titled debut in 2002, ‘In Love And Death’ (2004), ‘Lies For The Liars’ in 2007, ‘Artwork’, ‘Vulnerable’ and ‘Imaginary Enemy’ in 2014. The band also released their live album, ‘Live & Acoustic At The Palace’, in 2016, which was recorded at their show at the Palace in Los Angeles.