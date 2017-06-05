Usher explains One Love Manchester concert no-show

Singer had already been billed as part of the line-up for the benefit event

Usher has explained why he was forced to pull out of yesterday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

On May 23, 22 people were killed after terror attacks targeted Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena. Just a week later, Grande announced the One Love Manchester tribute show, which took place last night (June 4) and featured Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and many more. Tickets for the show at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground sold out in just six minutes, with the concert going on to raise £2 million for the families of victims of the attacks.

Usher had originally been billed to play at the event but has since explained that he was forced to cancel after needing to take his child to summer camp. He said on Instagram: “So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but it was my son’s first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK.”

Ariana Grande is on course for a Number 1 single with ‘One Last Time’. The track – which Grande performed last night at an emotional One Love Manchester tribute concert – is currently sitting at number two in the Official UK Singles Chart. It has been repackaged on digital platforms, featuring new One Love Manchester single artwork. In addition, 76p from each 99p download will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up in co-ordination with British Red Cross and Manchester City Council following last month’s terror attack. Over £10 million has already been raised for the fund.

‘One Last Time’ is topped in the midweek chart by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s Justin Bieber-featuring track ‘Despacito’. It has already been at the Number 1 spot for four weeks, making it the longest reigning foreign language UK Number 1 in chart history.

Niall Horan‘s debut single ‘Slow Hands’ also climbs nine spots to Number 12 following his performance at yesterday’s benefit concert, while Liam Gallagher‘s ‘Wall Of Glass’ also receives a post-One Love Manchester boost, climbing 42 spots to Number 18.