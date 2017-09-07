Usher denies exposing three people to herpes

Two women and one man recently filed a lawsuit against the star

Usher has reportedly denied exposing three individuals to herpes in response to a recently filed lawsuit.

Last month, it was reported that Usher is being sued by three people for fraud, negligence, sexual battery, plus intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

TMZ now reports that Usher’s lawyers Laura Wasser and Zia Modabber have filed a response to a California court, denying the allegations.

The accusers include two women and one man. Two of the three accusers, one of whom tested positive for herpes, have remained anonymous, but the third has been named as Quantasia Sharpton, who this week claimed to have video evidence in support of her allegations.

According to the TMZ report, Usher’s legal team denies that the star had sexual contact with the accusers and that if he did, they must have “assumed the risk” of contracting an STD.

The report also states that Usher claims not to have known he had herpes at the time and suggests that the trio have “unclean hands”, suggesting that the accusers “did something wrong, although he’s not specific [as to what]”.

Sharpton’s initial claim stated that the pair “engaged in sexual contact” after she celebrated her 19th birthday at an Usher concert.

Sharpton’s allegation comes after leaked documents reportedly revealed that Usher was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010 and later paid a $1.1m settlement to a woman he infected.