V Festival might not happen in Staffordshire next year

Festival's future at Weston Park is in doubt

Reports suggest that V Festival‘s Staffordshire edition is unlikely to take place in 2018.

The festival, which launched in 1996, has held twin events in Weston Park, Staffordshire and Hylands Park, Chelmsford annually since 1999, but Music Week now reports that its Staffordshire future is in doubt.

According to the Music Week report, “multiple sources” have told the publication that V Festival won’t be held at Weston Park next year but that promoters Festival Republic are still planning a Hylands Park event, although the latter may not be under the V Festival name.

The reports suggest that an official announcement could follow in October. NME has approached V Festival’s press representative for further comment.

This year’s V Festival was headlined by Jay-Z and Pink, with the likes of Rudimental, Craig David, Ellie Goulding and Stormzy also on the bill.

During his headline set at Staffordshire’s Weston Park on August 19, Jay-Z paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington.The rapper collaborated with the frontman and Bennington’s band, Linkin Park, on the 2004 EP ‘Collision Course’, which saw the two artists mash up each other’s songs.

Jay concluded his set with a performance of the ‘Collision Course’ track ‘Numb/Encore’ – which mixes his 2003 single ‘Encore’ with Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’. It was the first time the rapper had performed ‘Number / Encore’ live since 2011.