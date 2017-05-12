Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio announces new album, shares new single

Listen to Baio's track 'PHILOSOPHY!'

Vampire Weekend‘s Chris Baio has announced a new album, under his ‘Baio’ project. Titled ‘Man of the World’ Baio has shared the first single from the album – ‘PHILOSOPHY!’

‘Man of the World’ serves as the follow-up to Baio’s 2015 debut album ‘The Names’. Speaking in a statement about the new album, Baio said; “Writing Man of the World was my way of processing 2016, a year that began with the death of my favorite artist, David Bowie, and ended with the greatest political disruption of my adult life – all while I was a nomad, an American living in London, touring two continents, never fully of either place.

“It’s partially about being trapped in my own head, obsessing about things it was too late to change, feeling afraid and guilty and alone,” he added. “It’s also my attempt to document a certain sense of loss that felt both intensely personal and like part of a larger collective experience many were going through at once.” You can listen to ‘PHILOSOPHY!’ below.

You can see the full tracklisting below.

Man of the World:

01 Vin Mariani

02 The Key is Under the Mat

03 Out of Tune

04 PHILOSOPHY!

05 Exquisite Interlude

06 DANGEROUS ANIMAL

07 Man of the World

08 Sensitive Guy

09 I’m Not Curious

10 Shame in My Name

11 Be Mine

Meanwhile, Ezra Koenig gave a recent update on the new Vampire Weekend album.

Writing on Instragram, Koenig said; “every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album,” he began. “obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it’s been an eternity since the last one but time…is strange. this is what’s been happening:”

After giving a brief history of the band since 2013’s third album ‘Modern Vampires of the City’, he went on to say the band are “recording, trying to finish ASAP…” its follow-up. He stated 2014 was taken up by touring and promoting, 2015 was “mental health year” and working on a “vibey” project we’ll hear about soon.