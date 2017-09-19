Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig talks new album and reveals Stephen Fry guest cameo for new Netflix anime ‘Neo Yokio’

Stephen Fry and Richard Ayoade will make guest cameos in 'Neo Yokio'

Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig has talked more about his band’s upcoming new album and has revealed some special guest appearances coming up in his new Netflix anime show, Neo Yokio.

The New York band released their third album ‘Modern Vampires Of The City’ in 2013, with singer Koenig recently stating that the group are “80% done” on its follow-up, which currently has the working title of ‘Mitsubishi Macchiato’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Koenig played down his previous comment, but did say: “It’s getting there. I feel like it’s close to being done. There’s not too many other ways I can say it.”

Koenig also said that the record would feature “quite a cast of characters” and that he has penned “too many” songs for it.

“The last album was kind of like our darker one, like a little more somber,” he added. “A lot of death and and kind of sadness. And unfortunately I can’t fully shake that. There’s always going to be an element of that but I liked the name ‘Mitsubishi Macchiato’ because it reminded me to wake up a little bit too until you know maybe get back to some other vibes. It’s going to be a mix. I want there to be. That last album felt very kind of autumnal, wintry. And I wanted to do something that’s at least has elements of spring time you know because life has to keep going. So you know macchiato wakes you up, Mitsubishi’s make you happy.”

“We could put out a record tomorrow if there’s a gun to my head,” Koenig continued. “I truly love every album that we’ve made and I’ve always said to myself I’m never going to let Vampire Weekend get to that territory that I’ve seen some people get to where it’s like, you know, two years past time for another record.”

“I just need to get this album right and then we can start having fun,” he said.

Koenig also revealed that Stephen Fry and Richard Ayoade would make guest cameos in Neo Yokio, which he created.

The show, which will premiere on Netflix this Friday (September 22), stars Jaden Smith, Jude Law, Susan Sarandon, Steve Buscemi, Jason Schwartzman, Tavi Gevinson, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.