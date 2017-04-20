Van Halen bassist mourns death of baby grandson

Family are appealing for contributions in honour of Rex Becerra

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has paid tribute to his grandson, who died of a fatal heart problem just two weeks after his birth.

Anthony took to Facebook to express his sadness at the loss. He wrote: “We are tremendously proud of Rex. In the short time on Earth, he left a lasting impression that our family will cherish.

“I am doing the ‘Walk L.A.’ in June for Children’s Hospital L.A. with our families to give back a little to the hospital that did so much for my grandson and other children that come here. Our team is called ‘Rex and the Heart Beaters.’

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for any donation to support my walk for Children’s Hospital L.A.!”

Anthony and his family are hoping to raise $5,000 in donations to benefit Children’s Hospital L.A., it has currently reached over $4,000.

Anthony’s family also wrote on a fundraising site in honour of Rex: “Rex Becerra (son of Elisha and Billy Becerra) was born March 20, 2017, but was quickly diagnosed with heart disease. Within nine hours of birth, he was transported to two hospitals and ultimately landed at Children’s Hospital L.A. where he underwent open heart surgery. The surgery was successful. However, Rex’s heart was to weak to overcome the recovery. After watching him decline to a condition we understood he could not return, we decided to hold him in our arms while life support (ecmo) was removed and he peacefully went to join the angels in heaven.

For more information head to the website set up for Rex and the Heart Beaters.

