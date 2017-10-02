VANT announce split

The four-piece will go their separate ways after their upcoming tour concludes in November

VANT have announced that they are to split next month.

The four-piece, who hail from London, released their debut album ‘Dumb Blood’ back in February.

With their latest UK tour just over two weeks away, VANT have now announced that they will be going on an “indefinite hiatus” after the tour wraps up in Edinburgh on November 18.

“Some of you were right to question the title of our upcoming tour ‘The Last Days Of Punk’,” the band’s statement reads. “We can now officially reveal that we are going on an indefinite hiatus.

“We wanted to end this part of our journey where we began, in tiny venues, in often over-looked towns. We came from those places (Seaham, Poulton-le-Fylde, Sandy Lane, Bensham) and when a band played anywhere near us, whoever they may have been, we were grateful and elated. They were the bands that made us want to make music in the first place. They showed us it was possible.

“It seems apt for us to return the favour one last time before we depart to explore other musical worlds for a while.”

The band will release a new mini-album, ‘Talk Like Thunder’, in the coming weeks. See VANT’s full statement below.

See VANT’s final tour dates below.

October

19 Plymouth, The Junction

20 Perranporth, The Watering Hole

21 Exeter, The Cavern

26 Bridgend, Hobos

27 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

28 Wrexham, Central Station

November

2 Newcastle, Northumbria Uni Reds

3 York, Fibbers

4 Stockton, Georgian Theatre

9 Barrow, Library

10 Lancaster, Library

11 Coventry, Library

16 Aberdeen, Café Drummond

17 Glasgow, O2 ABC2

18 Edinburgh, The Mash House