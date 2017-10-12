Really makes you miss Lou.

John Cale and Moe Tucker of The Velvet Underground reunited to perform the band’s classic 1967 track ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ from the band’s debut album.

The two members came together for the Grammy Salute to Music Legends concert, reports Rolling Stone. The Velvet Underground released the seminal ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ 50 years ago back in March.

In the clip below, Cale plays a Kurzweil keyboard while Tucker played a woodblock along with Cale’s backing band. Tucker and Cale are the only surviving members of the Lou Reed-led band.

The concert will also honour the likes of Sly Stone, Nina Simone and Dionne Warwick. Watch the original Velvet Underground members reunite below.

Though John Cale is still a vital part of the music scene, Moe Tucker, however, has stayed out the limelight bar a report back in 2010 that revealed that the drummer is a full supporter of the US pressure group, The Tea Party.

The interview was filmed earlier the same year in Georgia at a meeting of the Tea Party, which is affiliated with the Republican party and opposes many federal laws introduced by the Democrats.

Earlier this year, John Cale played the entirety of ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ at three special shows in New York, Paris and Liverpool.

In more recent news, Father John Misty covered ‘Who Loves The Sun’ by The Velvet Underground, a fan favourite from ‘Loaded’. The singer-songwriter covered the track for the score of the film Shangri-La Suite.