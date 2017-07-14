Vic Mensa calls rappers who abuse women ‘cowards’

"That used to be something we condemned you for," he said

Vic Mensa has spoken out about rappers who abuse women and the way their behaviour is used as a “catalyst for success”.

The Chicago rapper is due to release his debut album ‘The Autobiography’ on July 28. It follows EPs ‘There’s Alot Going On‘ and ‘The Manuscript’.

While speaking to Pigeons And Planes, Mensa was asked what surprises him in hip-hop today. He answered: “I think that beating up women as being a catalyst for rap success – which I’m really seeing in 2017 – is a horrible trend. Very bad. That used to be something we condemned you for.”

He continued: “They’re not problematic artists, they’re cowards. That’s my issue, that we get into this place of confusing troubled and charismatic people with just cowards.

“Beating up women, on video, as these rappers continue to do, and then their little fans continue to support them for it and it gets them popping – we know what I’m talking about – it’s not just a problematic person, it’s not like he’s a troubled artist. No, he’s a pussy, that’s what’s going on.”

Watch the interview below.

Last year, Mensa was accused of “stealing” from Barneys by police in LA after spending $4000 at the department store.

The Chicago rapper and a small group of friends visited the store last August, and afterwards they were stopped by police, who accused Mensa and his entourage of stealing their new purchases from the store.

As Complex reports, Mensa then filmed himself and the police on his Snapchat during the ensuing discussions to decry the nature of the situation.

“We didn’t steal shit – I go to Barneys and spend four racks and get accused of stealing,” he says in the first clip, which initially shows one of the policemen who pulled up Mensa and his friends. “They talking about us stealing some shit, they don’t even know where we stole some shit from, but they think we stole some shit.”

“The craziest thing about is that I bought some ill Saint Laurent boots, some more shit from Barneys, and we get all pulled out the fucking car and get accused of stealing,” he continued. “And on top of that, they don’t even know what they think we stole.”