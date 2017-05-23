The first victim of last night’s tragic terror attack in Manchester has been named.

Last night saw 22 people killed and around 59 injured after an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena, when a lone bomber caused an explosion in the foyer of the venue. In what has been condemned as an ‘evil‘ atrocity, many of those hurt and killed are said to be children and teenagers. The assailant is said to have died on the scene.

Now, the first victim has been named as 18-year-old Georgina Callander. As The Evening Standard reports, she died in hospital with her mother by her bedside.

A huge fan of Ariana Grande, just on Sunday she sent the singer a message with the caption ‘SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW”. Her friends have described her as “a beautiful girl with the kindest heart and soul”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Among the tributes paid to Georgina was one from actor Sean Maguire from the show ‘Once Upon A Time’ – who said it was a pleasure to have met her last month.

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Prime Minister Theresa May has since confirmed that this is currently being treated as a terrorist attack – making it the deadliest attack as such on UK soil since 52 people were killed in the 7/7 suicide bombings in July 2005. Theresa May will hold emergency meetings today, while Jeremy Corbyn has also paid tribute and said that all campaigning for the upcoming general election has been ‘suspended‘.

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.