Victoria Beckham films Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Spice Girls singer shared a clip of her and Corden filming the segment on her Instagram Story.

Victoria Beckham is to revisit her music career on a future instalment of Carpool Karaoke.

The former Spice Girls singer told fans on her Instagram Story yesterday (March 29) that she was filming the popular Late Late Show segment with James Corden.

She then shared a clip of her and Corden getting into a car together right before filming began – watch below.

It has yet to be announced when her Carpool Karaoke will air. Beckham has also shared a clip of herself on Instagram involved in some kind of Late Late Show skit, suggesting her appearance on Corden’s chat show is coming soon.

Did I flinch? I didn't flinch?! @j_corden @latelateshow x vb A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

The fashion designer still often referred to as Posh Spice last revisited her music career officially at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, when the Spice Girls reunited to perform a medley of ‘Spice Up Your Life’ and ‘Wannabe’.

Last year she and bandmate Melanie C ruled themselves out of a potential 20th anniversary reunion that Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie B had teased in a YouTube video. It was later reported that Beckham had “blocked” the reunion by preventing the trio from performing the band’s classic hits.

Beckham only released one official solo album, 2001’s ‘Victoria Beckham’, but last year a shelved hip-hop album that she made in 2003 leaked online. Her biggest solo hit was ‘Out Of Your Mind’, a collaboration with Trusteppers and Dane Bowers.

Last week, Take That joined James Corden for a special Red Nose Day instalment of Carpool Karaoke.