Video emerges of Alex Turner, Miles Kane and Lana Del Rey singing Elton John at karaoke

A video has appeared online of Alex Turner, Miles Kane and Lana Del Rey performing an Elton John classic at karaoke together.

The seemingly recent clip emerged among fan communities over the weekend, and shows the Arctic Monkeys frontman along with his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate, Del Rey and Tame Impala’s Cam Avery together singing Sir Elton’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ together in a karaoke booth.

Check it out below

Meanwhile, rumours spread late last year that Arctic Monkeys had started work on their new album after they were spotted together in their native Sheffield and one BBC Journalist confirmed that they’d be returning to the studio. Rumours of the band heading back to the studio first emerged back in the summer, while Turner maintained that they were in no hurry to record.

With a number of festival tour dates confirmed for the summer, Lana Del Rey is also expected to release a new album this year too. Last month, it emerged that she had reportedly registered a new song called ‘Young & In Love’ – which is believed to be her new single.

Reports suggest that Lana has a new track coming soon, co-written with ‘Born To Die’ collaborator Emile Haynie, ‘Summertime Sadness’ songwriter Rick Nowels and Katy Perry producer Benny Blanco.

Del Rey previously told NME: “I do have early thoughts about what I’d like to do with [the album]. My label, Interscope, is pretty flexible and open to my records coming out at any time, so I don’t have that pressure. I’m just happy to be able to keep on making music I can stand behind. That’s enough for me.”