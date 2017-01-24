The View announce ‘Hats Off To The Buskers’ 10th Anniversary Tour

Dundee four-piece's debut featured their biggest hit 'Same Jeans'

The View have announced a UK tour to mark the tenth anniversary of their debut album ‘Hats Off To The Buskers’.

The Dundee four-piece, who have already lined up six nights at King Tut’s in Glasgow next month, are to set to play Aberdeen, Manchester, London, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield, Carlisle and Edinburgh between May 4 and 17.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday (January 27).

The View’s full tour is as follows:

Sun February 19 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

Mon February 20 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

Tue February 21 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

Wed February 22 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

Thu February 23 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

Fri February 24 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

Thu May 04 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowlands

Fri May 05 2017 – ABERDEEN Garage

Sun May 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Ruby Lounge

Wed May 10 2017 – LONDON Garage

Fri May 12 2017 – CARDIFF Tramshed

Sat May 13 2017 – LIVERPOOL Hangar34

Sun May 14 2017 – SHEFFIELD Foundry

Tue May 16 2017 – CARLISLE Old Fire Station

Wed May 17 2017 – EDINBURGH Liquid Rooms

The Dundee four-piece came to prominence in January 2007 with the release of the album, which contained such songs as ‘Same Jeans’ (which hit number 3 in the UK singles chart) and ‘Wasted Little DJ’s’. The band were also part of the ‘Indie Rock’ leg of the 2007 NME Awards Tour, along with The Horrors (with whom they formed an unlikely alliance while on the tour), headliners The Automatic and opening act Mumm-Ra.

Back in July 2016, frontman Kyle Falconer cancelled his own wedding to enter rehab in Thailand.

The singer revealed that he realised he needed help after he was removed from a flight from Spain to Glasgow in June, which was diverted to France in order for Falconer to be arrested.

Falconer said: “I know for a fact I have a problem. But it’s hard to bite your tongue sometimes and straight away I start blaming everyone else. I say ‘They’re as bad as me’, but they’re not the people needing to go to rehab.”