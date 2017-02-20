Viewers slam ‘Let It Shine’ for removing LGBTQ lyrics from Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’

The group Iron Sun performed a version of Gaga's song which omitted any of its lyrics relating to LGBTQ equality.

BBC One’s Gary Barlow-fronted talent show Let It Shine attracted criticism on Saturday night (February 18) following a performance of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Born This Way’.

A group of singing hopefuls called Iron Sun performed a version of Gaga’s 2011 hit which omitted any of its lyrics relating to LGBTQ equality.

Among the lyrics left out were the song’s pro-LGBTQ bridge: “No matter gay, straight, or bi / Lesbian, transgendered life / I’m on the right track baby / I was born to survive.”

The line “don’t be a drag, just be a queen,” was also left out of the performance, which was watched by Barlow and fellow Let It Shine judges Martin Kemp, Dannii Minogue and Ashley Roberts. Watch below.

Writing on Twitter, viewers accused the BBC of “amputating” Gaga’s song and “removing the lyrics from the song that give it its meaning and power”.

“As if they fucking had to straighten up Born This Way,” another wrote. “Fuck off BBC. #LetItShine”

The BBC has yet to respond to criticism from viewers. Let It Shine, presented by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc, is a reality show aiming to find young male performers to star in The Band, a stage musical based on the songs of Take That. Robbie Williams will serve as a guest judge on this Saturday’s final.