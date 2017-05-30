Photo of Bono on a police bike at Whataburger goes viral

U2 frontman posed with police officers at the US fast food chain following his band's Houston concert last week

A photo of U2 frontman Bono posing for photos on a police bike at US fast food chain Whataburger has circulated online.

As Spin notes, photos of the singer and his bandmates at a Whataburger restaurant in Houston were taken after the group’s concert at NRG Stadium last Wednesday (May 24).

The photos show Bono posing with police officers, who also took photos with drummer Larry Mullen Jr and bassist Adam Clayton, the latter of which wore a kimono for the outing.

See the pictures beneath:

Over the weekend, Bono hung out at George W Bush’s ranch and attended Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday party.

Bono also recently responded to the Manchester terror attacks. Speaking about those responsible, the singer said: “They hate music. They hate women. They even hate little girls. They hate everything that we love.” He added: “The worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night, but so was the best, as people took perfect strangers into their houses and queued up for blood banks. Manchester has an undefeatable spirit, I can assure you.”

U2 also recently paid tribute to Chris Cornell, dedicating ‘Running To Stand Still’ to the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman during a live show.

U2 recently kicked off their ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour. A full box-set and reissue of ‘The Joshua Tree’, meanwhile, will hit shelves in June to mark its 30th anniversary.

The band will play a series of dates, with support coming from Noel Gallagher, including two at London’s Twickenham Stadium next month along with further dates in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels in July and August.