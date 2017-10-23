My Vitriol return with new version of ‘Under The Wheels’ and UK tour

They'll be joined by Bloc Party's Russell Lissack in London

My Vitriol are back – announcing details of a UK tour as well as unveiled a new version of ‘Under The Wheels. Hear it first on NME below.

Hailed by NME readers as an ‘Album Perfect From Start To Finish‘, their cult debut album ‘Finelines’ will be celebrated along with ‘Between The Lines’ at two upcoming shows with …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead at Koko in London next month. Trail Of Dead will also be performing the classic ‘Sources Tags And Codes’ and ‘Madonna’ in full at the shows too.

This will be My Vitriol’s first full UK tour since they went on hiatus in 2002. The band’s bass player Tatia Starkey (grand daughter of Ringo Starr) is on maternity leave, so Bloc Party’s Russell Lissack will be joining the band on bass – along with numerous other guest appearances from friends, and labelmates from over the years.

Som Wardner – Vocals, Guitars, Piano, Synth, Bass Ravi Kesavaram – Drums Seth Taylor – Lead guitar All lyrics & music composed by Som Wardner Recorded at MVHQ

The band’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

4 November – Bedford – Esquires Music Venue

8 November – Edinburgh – Summerhall

9 November – Leeds – Social Club

11 November – Coventry – Kasbah

12 November – Bristol – Thekia

13 November – Nottingham – Rescue Room|

14 November – Newcastle – Newcastle Academy

15 November – Manchester – Gorilla

19 November – London – KOKO

20 November – London KOKO