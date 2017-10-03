Viva Brother return with new single ‘Bastardo’ from second album and announce comeback show
Prepare for 'The Second Chapter'
Viva Brother are back. Check out new single ‘Bastardo’ from their upcoming second album along with comeback show details below.
The guitar band announced their split on April 1 in 2012. Many feared it was an April Fool’s hoax, but the news was broken shortly after 12pm. Now having teased fans of a comeback, they’re back with a taster of new material. Check out their new single ‘Bastardo’ and a brand new photo of the band below.
Not only that, but the band have also announced details of a comeback gig in London.
“You are invited to the second chapter,” wrote the band on Facebook. “Celebrate with us at The Garage, London on November 30.”
Tickets to The Garage show are on sale from 9am on Friday October 6 and will be available here.
There’s this fucking Celtic band called Brother too,” singer Lee Newell told NME about the change of their name back in. “We knew about it but honestly we thought nothing about it because they were so small.”
“This guy travelled across America to come to our San Francisco show, fought his way to the front and chucked a 30-page document on my feet while we were playing,” added bassist Josh Ward. “I said, ‘What the fuck’s that?’ and he went, ‘You’ve been served’.”
He added: “It was a writ. They had the power to take our songs off the internet and make our band no more. So we had no choice but to change the name.”
The famously confident and outspoken band last made headlines when Newell mocked Tulisa for the flop of her debut album, ‘The Female Boss’. Their debut charted just one spot higher than her at No.34.
“Congrats to Tulisa on her album getting to number 35,” he said. “Just think finalists, that could be you! (Even I did better than 35).”