Viva Brother return with new single ‘Bastardo’ from second album and announce comeback show

Prepare for 'The Second Chapter'

Viva Brother are back. Check out new single ‘Bastardo’ from their upcoming second album along with comeback show details below.

The self-proclaimed 'Gritpop' band formed in 2010 and released their debut album, Famous First Words, in 2011. Despite much hype from the band themselves, it only peaked at No.34 in the Official UK Albums Chart. Originally called Brother, the band were forced to change their name in June 2011 after losing a legal battle with an Australian Celtic band with the same moniker.

The guitar band announced their split on April 1 in 2012. Many feared it was an April Fool’s hoax, but the news was broken shortly after 12pm. Now having teased fans of a comeback, they’re back with a taster of new material. Check out their new single ‘Bastardo’ and a brand new photo of the band below.

Bastardo Bastardo, a song by Viva Brother on Spotify

Not only that, but the band have also announced details of a comeback gig in London.

“You are invited to the second chapter,” wrote the band on Facebook. “Celebrate with us at The Garage, London on November 30.”

Tickets to The Garage show are on sale from 9am on Friday October 6 and will be available here.