Viva Brother share second comeback single ‘Womankind’

It's the second part of 'The Second Chapter'

The returning Viva Brother have shared a second comeback single.

‘Womankind’ follows last month’s ‘Bastardo’ in signalling the ‘Second Chapter’ of the controversial indie bunch. The self-proclaimed ‘Gritpop’ band formed in 2010 and released their debut album, ‘Famous First Words in 2011’. Despite much hype from the band themselves, it only peaked at No.34 in the Official UK Albums Chart. Originally called Brother, the band were forced to change their name in June 2011 after losing a legal battle with an Australian Celtic band with the same moniker.

Speaking on new single ‘Womankind’, the band state: “We wrote this in solidarity with all the amazing woman [sic] that make this world turn.”

Listen to Viva Brother’s new single ‘Womankind’ below, via Spotify.

Womankind Womankind, a song by Viva Brother on Spotify

The guitar band previously announced their split on April 1 in 2012. Many feared it was an April Fool’s hoax, but the news was broken shortly after 12pm.

“You are invited to the second chapter,” wrote the band on Facebook last month as they signalled their return. “Celebrate with us at The Garage, London on November 30.”