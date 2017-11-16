VO5 NME Awards 2018 voting now open
Cast your votes for next year's ceremony
Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2018 is now open.
Next year’s awards ceremony will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 14.
More information about next year’s event – including special live performances, guest presenters, and the 2018 recipient of the Godlike Genius award – will be announced nearer the time.
Mike Williams, NME editor-in-chief, says of the news: “We’ve got some very exciting announcements to come very soon, so stay tuned and make your voice heard.”
Fans can vote in all categories for next year’s event, including Best British Band, Best New Artist, Best Live Band, Best Album, Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year, Worst Band, and many more.
See the full list of categories below:
Best British Solo Artist – Supported by VO5
Best International Solo Artist
Best British Band – Supported by Zig-Zag
Best International Band – Supported by 19 Crimes
Best New Artist
Best Live Band
Best Album
Best Track – Supported by Estrella Galicia
Best Mixtape
Best Collaboration – Supported by VO5
Best Video
Best Re-Issue
Best Festival
Best Festival Headliner
Best Small Festival
Music Moment Of The Year
Best Film
Best Music Film
Best TV Series
Best Book
Hero Of The Year
Villain Of The Year
Worst Band
VO5, the UK’s leading styling brand, is joining the legendary NME Awards for a second year as headline sponsor.
Last year, Pet Shop Boys, collected the illustrious Godlike Genius Award, bringing the ceremony to a close with an electric career-spanning set. Previous Godlike Genius recipients include Coldplay, Blondie, Noel Gallagher, Johnny Marr, Suede, Dave Grohl, U2 and more.
Godfather of grime Wiley picked up the Outstanding Contribution to Music prize in 2017 and there was a special performance from indie supergroup Bands 4 Refugees – featuring Charli XCX, Olly Alexander, Pixie Geldof, plus members of Peace, Black Honey, Circa Waves and Slaves – in support of Help Refugees. See the 2017 winners list in full.