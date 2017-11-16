VO5 NME Awards 2018 voting now open

Cast your votes for next year's ceremony

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2018 is now open.

Next year’s awards ceremony will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 14.

More information about next year’s event – including special live performances, guest presenters, and the 2018 recipient of the Godlike Genius award – will be announced nearer the time.

Mike Williams, NME editor-in-chief, says of the news: “We’ve got some very exciting announcements to come very soon, so stay tuned and make your voice heard.”

Fans can vote in all categories for next year’s event, including Best British Band, Best New Artist, Best Live Band, Best Album, Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year, Worst Band, and many more.

See the full list of categories below:

Best British Solo Artist – Supported by VO5

Best International Solo Artist

Best British Band – Supported by Zig-Zag

Best International Band – Supported by 19 Crimes

Best New Artist

Best Live Band

Best Album

Best Track – Supported by Estrella Galicia

Best Mixtape

Best Collaboration – Supported by VO5

Best Video

Best Re-Issue

Best Festival

Best Festival Headliner

Best Small Festival

Music Moment Of The Year

Best Film

Best Music Film

Best TV Series

Best Book

Hero Of The Year

Villain Of The Year

Worst Band

VO5, the UK’s leading styling brand, is joining the legendary NME Awards for a second year as headline sponsor.

Last year, Pet Shop Boys, collected the illustrious Godlike Genius Award, bringing the ceremony to a close with an electric career-spanning set. Previous Godlike Genius recipients include Coldplay, Blondie, Noel Gallagher, Johnny Marr, Suede, Dave Grohl, U2 and more.

Godfather of grime Wiley picked up the Outstanding Contribution to Music prize in 2017 and there was a special performance from indie supergroup Bands 4 Refugees – featuring Charli XCX, Olly Alexander, Pixie Geldof, plus members of Peace, Black Honey, Circa Waves and Slaves – in support of Help Refugees. See the 2017 winners list in full.