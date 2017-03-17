Watch Waka Flocka Flame’s car catch fire in Mexico

He also lost his passport and wallet

Waka Flocka Flame has posted a video of his car catching fire while he was in Mexico this week.

The rapper uploaded a clip to Instagram on Thursday (March 16) of a car that was supposed to take him to the airport ablaze.

“Our car burning,” he wrote, “might miss my flight”, going on to reveal that he also lost his wallet and passport.

“With the being said, I still had a good time,” he added.

Watch in the video below. It’s not currently known how the car caught fire.

In January, Waka Flocka Flame was filmed wiping his rear with a Donald Trump t-shirt onstage during a gig.

The rapper had spotted a crowd member with a Trump T-shirt and asked for it to be tossed on stage.

He proceeded to pull down his trousers and wipe his bum with the Trump T-shirt – to the obvious delight of the crowd.