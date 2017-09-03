Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker has died, aged 67

The late guitarist's bandmate Donald Fagen said that he was "smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter"

Walter Becker, the co-founder of Steely Dan, has died at the age of 67.

The guitarist’s passing was confirmed by a post on his website, which simply displayed two images of Becker in his childhood and in later life along with the dates ‘feb. 20 1950 — sept. 03 2017′. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Becker’s Steely Dan bandmate Donald Fagen paid tribute to the late guitarist in a statement.

“Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967,” Fagen wrote in a statement published on Rolling Stone.

“He was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny.”

Becker formed Steely Dan with Fagen after the pair moved to California in the early 1970s, with the band releasing their debut album ‘Can’t Buy A Thrill’ in 1972.

The New York-born musician played both guitar and bass in Steely Dan, while also contributing backing vocals. Along with lead vocalist and keyboardist Fagen, the two remained Steely Dan’s only core members throughout their career.

Steely Dan, who became a studio-only outfit after retiring from touring in 1974, released six more albums (including 1977’s multi-platinum ‘Aja’) before initially splitting in 1981. Fagen and Becker reunited in 1993 to resurrect Steely Dan, and released two more albums – the most recent being 2003’s ‘Everything Must Go’ – while also resuming touring duties in recent years.

The band were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Fagen and Becker took the opportunity at the prizegiving ceremony to take questions from the audience – you can see footage of that moment below.

Becker also released two solo albums: ’11 Tracks of Whack’ (1994) and 2008’s ‘Circus Money’.

Tributes from the music and entertainment world have poured in for Becker following news of his passing – see a selection of tweets below.

rest in peace Walt. Hope there's a good guitar tech up there. A post shared by @macdemarco on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

‪Walter Becker, you changed my life with your mystical music and guitar playing. You are so loved and I feel for your partner Donald Fagan and your fam. ‬ ‪Straight to the stars…. My friend. You were every one of them, shining bright in my soul Showing us all what was really possible. You are loved RIP A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

