The War On Drugs are ‘Up All Night’ on latest track from new album

The band led by Adam Granduciel will release 'A Deeper Understanding' later this month

The War On Drugs have shared another new song from their upcoming new album in ‘Up All Night’.

‘A Deeper Understanding‘ is the Philadelphia band’s fourth album and will be released on August 25, via Atlantic. The group’s last record, ‘Lost In A Dream‘, scored their highest chart position in the UK, reaching Number 18.

‘Up All Night’ follows the previously shared tracks ‘Pain’, ‘Holding On’, ‘Strangest Thing’ and ‘Thinking Of Place’.

Listen to the new track below, via Pitchfork.

Earlier this year, the Adam Granduciel-led band announced a European tour that starts in November and includes UK stops in Glasgow, Manchester and London. See the full tour schedule and ticket details at the band’s website. Their UK dates are below.

Thursday 9th November – GLASGOW – Barrowlands

Friday 10th November – GLASGOW – Barrowlands

Sunday 12th November – MANCHESTER – O2 Apollo

Tuesday 14th November – LONDON – Alexandra Palace

According to Atlantic, ‘A Deeper Understanding’ is a “band record in the noblest sense, featuring collaboration, coordination, and confidence at every turn”. It was apparently created after frontman Adam Granduciel and his bandmates committed to the “revisiting and reexamining of endless hours of recordings” that they laid down in various recording studios in New York and Los Angeles.

The album’s full tracklist is as follows:

‘Up All Night’

‘Pain’

‘Holding On’

‘Strangest Thing’

‘Knocked Down’

‘Nothing To Find’

‘Thinking Of A Place’

‘In Chains’

‘Clean Living’

‘You Don’t Have To Go’