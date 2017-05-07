Warpaint are releasing a photo book

Titled 'US / THEN', the new release will be accompanied by a 7" vinyl single

Warpaint have announced plans to release a new photo book and 7″ single.

The 180-page hardcover book, titled US / THEN, will be limited to 2,000 numbered copies. Featuring photos by the band’s longtime photographer Robin Laananen, US / THEN is available for pre-order now via Setanta Books.

Alongside the book itself, US / THEN will feature a new 7″ vinyl single of previously unreleased live versions of Warpaint songs. The first of those can be heard via a teaser trailer for US / THEN, soundtracked by a live cut of ‘Whiteout’ from that upcoming 7″. Watch that trailer below.

Warpaint are currently touring North America in support of their latest album, last year’s ‘Heads Up’ – read the NME review of ‘Heads Up’ here. They embark on a number of festival dates this summer – check those out here.

‘Heads Up’ was reportedly inspired by the death of David Bowie.

“David Bowie had died the day before, and we went into the studio and listened to Bowie and built our studio out of our practice space,” vocalist Emily Kokal said. “We took our practice space and started making it something to record in. It was a great way to enter the studio because it was such a celebration of somebody who was so prolific and such an ever-changing artist.”