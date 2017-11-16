Vans Warped Tour set to end in 2018

The iconic touring punk festival is coming to an end

The Vans Warped Tour’s 2018 edition will be its last as a cross-country, touring festival, its organiser has confirmed.

The Vans Warped Tour is a cross-country travelling festival, often dubbed a ‘punk rock summer camp’, and has been an integral part of punk rock lore for nearly a quarter of a century. Warped was immortalised in Blink-182‘s classic track ‘The Rock Show’, and has been integral to launching the international careers of everyone from Paramore, to My Chemical Romance, to Katy Perry.

The news of itswas announced last night (November 15), with Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman issuing a statement via the tour’s website.

“I have been a very lucky person to have traveled across the country and sometimes around the world as one of the founders and producers of the Vans Warped Tour,” he writes. “Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour. I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019.”

He continues: “I have been proud to work with so many artists who have grown to be some of the largest stars in the world. Countless bands have played in hot parking lots and through summer storms for you at some point.”

Namechecking a huge number of iconic punk, metal and rock acts who have graced the tour’s stages, Lyman notes that “bands like Quicksand, Sublime, L7, No Use for A Name and No Doubt jumped on in the very first year.

“Touring many summers with my friends and peers like – Pennywise, Social Distortion, NOFX, Bad Religion, The Descendents, Less Than Jake, Dropkick Murphy’s, The Bouncing Souls, Rancid, Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag and The Offspring are just some of my fondest memories. More include, having Blink-182 travel on my bus in 1997 when the world opened up to them and made them the superstars they are today.”

“The Vans Warped Tour was the platform to witness the rise of pop punk with Sum 41, Simple Plan, MXPX, New Found Glory and Good Charlotte.

“The birth of Emo – with bands like Thrice, Thursday, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and Jimmy Eat World.

“Fast-forward to the summer in 2005 when TRL and Warped Tour helped launch the careers of Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance and Avenged Sevenfold.

“More recently, I’ve watched bands start out on a small stage and work their way up to the main stages by meeting as many fans as possible and continuing to hone their craft while on the tour. Bands like Paramore, A Day To Remember, Sleeping With Sirens, Pierce The Veil, Echosmith, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Every Time I Die, Neck Deep, Beartooth and so many more.”

Lyman goes on to reference the tour’s impact upon the mainstream, writing: “I witnessed Warped alumni like The Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, No Doubt and even Kid Rock play the Super Bowl. I’ve even had the pleasure of seeing Green Day play the Rose Bowl.”

He concludes: “What has always made me proud was when I read that Warped was the most diverse show of the summer where you could find Eminem and Ice-T on the same stages as Sevendust, Pennywise, and 7 Seconds.

“I am so grateful to have worked with more than 1,700 bands over the last 23 summers. I wish I could thank every band that has played the tour.”