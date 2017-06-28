Watch ’12 Years A Slave’ star Lupita Nyong’o cry in new Jay-Z ‘4:44’ album trailer

It's the latest teaser for the rapper's upcoming new record

Jay-Z‘s latest trailer video for his upcoming album ‘4:44’ stars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

The rapper will release his 13th album on Friday (June 30) exclusively through his streaming service Tidal, in partnership with phone network Sprint.

Having already released a trailer featuring Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover and one titled ‘Kill Jay Z’, Jay has now released a new teaser clip called ‘MaNyfaCedGod’, which depicts 12 Years A Slave star Nyong’o in distress. Watch below.

These teaser clips add fuel to the speculation fire that the rapper could follow in the footsteps of Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ by releasing a visual album.

Earlier this month, Damian Marley confirmed that he had been working with Jay-Z on new material after the pair were spotted together in Jamaica.

He said: “We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place.”

“Well, I did some work with him for some stuff he’s working on. I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out.”

Jay Z is set to return to the UK in August, headlining V Festival alongside Pink.