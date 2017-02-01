Watch 1,200 people perform Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ together

A breathtaking celebration of a classic

The Rockin’ 1000 have returned, this time bringing together 1,200 musicians to cover the Nirvana classic ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

They originally formed to cover Foo Fighters in a successful attempt to convince the band to play a gig in Italy. Since then, The Rockin’ 1000 have gone viral by covering the likes of The White Stripes with ‘Seven Nation Army‘ and David Bowie’s ‘Rebel Rebel‘.

Now, they’ve brought together over 1,200 singers, guitarists, bassists, and drummers to take on the seminal Nirvana track from ‘Nevermind’ – with breathtaking results. Check it out below.

“We started right after the success we had last year with ‘Learn To Fly’,” organiser Fabio Zaffagnini told NME about how they formed. “It went so big on YouTube, it’s hit something like 32 million views. We realised many people could see that video online, but just a bunch could see the musicians performing live, so we decided to focus on this concept of a live show.”

He continued: “The live show has been really, really cool and the feedback we got from the public was enthusiastic so we will probably think about going on and organising other live shows, but we don’t have an idea about where to do that. We’d love to have an experience outside of Italy but we just finished a week ago so… we’re just figuring out what to do next.”

“They all joined this project and took the flight to come over to this tiny town that is Cesena and to perform in front of thousands of people, just like rockstars do. Actually they’re just normal musicians playing in pubs, but for once in their life they were in a context that is similar to the one that is generally reserved to rockstars.”