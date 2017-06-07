Watch 19-year-old fan join Coldplay on stage to play ‘Everglow’

"I might as well go home now," Chris Martin remarked

Yesterday (June 6), Coldplay invited a 19-year-old fan to join them on stage during their headline performance at Munich’s Olympic Stadium.

The gig was subject to heightened security measures following the terror attacks in the UK over recent weeks and the evacuation of last weekend’s Rock Am Ring festival in Nuerburg following a terror threat. Some fans missed the start of the show due to those increased precautions.

Coldplay made at least one fan extremely happy later in the gig, however. Frontman Chris Martin was playing piano on a smaller stage in the middle of the crowd when he spotted one fan holding up a sign that read: “Can I play ‘Everglow’ for you?”

As Noisey reports, 19-year-old Ferdinand Schwartz was then invited on stage to perform the track. “You know where it starts?” Martin asked the fan as Schwartz began to play the introduction.

“Oh shit, I might as well go home now,” responded the singer, who then accompanied Schwartz on the track. Watch footage of the performance below.

Coldplay continue their tour in Lyon tomorrow (June 8). The band arrive in the UK on July 11 when they will play the first of two nights at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

On Sunday (June 4), the band were joined by Ariana Grande to perform a cover of an Oasis classic and play some of their greatest hits at the Manchester ‘One Love’ concert.

Undeterred by the presence of the original artist, Liam Gallagher, Chris Martin joined Ariana, whose concert saw the deaths of 22 people and 59 injuries when a lone bomber attacked the foyer of the Manchester Arena, to cover ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Before starting the performance, Chris Martin addressed the crowd and Grande, saying: “Ariana, we all want to say thank you for being so strong and so wonderful. You’ve been singing a lot for us so I think we, as Britain, want to sing for you. This is called ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ from us to you”.