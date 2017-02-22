Watch The 1975 urge fans not to ‘stay in your lane’ at BRIT Awards 2017

Frontman Matty Healy gives acceptance speech at London awards ceremony

The 1975 urged fans and fellow stars not to “stay in your lane” during their acceptance speech at this evening’s BRIT Awards 2017.

The band took home Best British Group, beating Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Radiohead and Little Mix.

Accepting the award, frontman Matty Healy said: “This is mental. We’ve been a band since we were 13, for 14 years now. The only thing we tried to do with our album was to get back to that place where music made us feel alive.”

Healy added: “And I just want to say… people in pop music and in the broader public consciousness are told to stay in your lane… [but] if you have a platform, don’t [stay in your lane].”

Watch their acceptance speech in full below.

The 1975 also performed live at the BRITs, performing ‘The Sound’ to a backdrop of negative messages about themselves.

See the full BRIT Award winners list below:

Best British Album – David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Global Success Award: Adele

Best International Male – Drake

Best International Female – Beyonce

Best Internatonal Group – A Tribe Called Quest

Best British Video – One Direction – ‘History’

Best British Female Solo Artist: Emeli Sandé

Best British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie

Best British Group: The 1975

Best British Breakthrough Act: Rag N’ Bone Man

Best Single: Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’