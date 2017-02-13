Watch Adele argue that Beyoncé should have won her Grammy awards

Adele beat Bey to win Album, Record and Song of the Year

Adele dedicated her two big Grammy wins to Beyoncé, arguing that her counterpart should have won instead of her.

The British singer won Album of the Year and Record of the Year for ’25’ and ‘Hello’ respectively. She also beat Beyoncé to win Song of the Year earlier in the evening.

Accepting the Record of the Year award, Adele said: “My dream and my idol is Queen Bey, and I adore you and you move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years, and I adore you and want you to be my mummy”.

Taking to the stage again to pick up Album of the Year, Adele continued: “I can’t possibly accept this award… The ‘Lemonade’ album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing… we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light”.

Watch below:

See the full winners list here.

Earlier in the evening, Adele kicked things off with a performance of ‘Hello’. She later had to restart a George Michael tribute, saying: “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him”.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk performed their collaboration ‘I Feel It Coming’. Ed Sheeran performed recent single ‘Shape Of You’.

Beyonce delivered a show-stopping performance before winning Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Bruno Mars performed ‘That’s What I Like’ and paid tribute to Prince, while Katy Perry performed ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ during an anti-Trump performance.

Lady Gaga and Metallica performed together while Busta Rhymes made headlines for referring to Donald Trump as ‘President Agent Orange’ during A Tribe Called Quest’s performance.