Watch Adele dedicate song to fan who suffered cardiac arrest at her gig

The singer is currently on tour in Australia

Adele dedicated a song to a fan who had suffered a cardiac arrest during one of her Australian shows last night (March 11).

The singer played two gigs at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, with the first taking place on Friday night. A 47-year-old female fan was taking out of the crowd midway through Adele’s set after reportedly collapsing from a cardiac arrest.

In footage of the incident, Adele stopped her show to make sure the woman was OK. “Sorry, can we stop?” she asked over the intro to ‘Set Fire To The Rain’. “There’s someone not well and I’m a little bit worried because there’s fireworks in this one and I don’t want to scare them.”

The second show took place last night and the Tottenham singer took the time to wish the fan well. “At this point in the show last night, there was a lady, she got really ill down there and I sang this song and with my back to what was going on,” Adele said.

“I knew what was going on but I was really scared and it was at this point I stopped the show to check if she was okay. I don’t know if she’s okay yet but I’d like to sing this song for her tonight.”

She then dedicated ‘Take It All’ to the woman, adding: “I wish you a speedy recovery. I look forward to finding out who you are. I don’t know who she is yet and I’ll be speaking to you soon, I hope.”

Watch footage of the performance below, via MusicFeeds, while you can see the dedication here.

Recently, Adele confirmed that she is married at a concert in Brisbane.

The singer has been in a long-term relationship with Simon Konecki, a former financier who founded drop4drop, a charity that presses for global access to clean drinking water.

She revealed the news ahead of performing ‘Someone Like You’. You can watch footage below.

“That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth,” Adele said.

“And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now,” she added, to a smattering of cheers. “I’ve found my next person.”

Until now the couple, who have been together since 2011, have refused to confirm whether they had tied the knot.