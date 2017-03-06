Watch Adele freak out over a mosquito ‘sucking her blood’

Incident occurred at Brisbane gig

Adele appeared to be bitten by a mosquito at her gig in Australia on Sunday night (February 5).

The British singer was playing a show in Brisbane when she freaked out over the insect. She said: “I’m sorry, I’m not Australian, I don’t like bugs! It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!”

“It’s a mosquito, what shall I do?” the singer then asked the crowd.

Watch below:

At the same gig, Adele confirmed that she’s married to long-term partner Simon Konecki.

Meanwhile, the singer recently responded to trolls who compared her in her Grammys outfit to Princess Fiona from Shrek.

The singer picked up five awards at the ceremony in LA last month, including Album Of The Year, and wore a green dress to the event.

On stage at a previous concert in Perth, the star told the audience how she felt about the comments being made online. “I don’t fucking care,” she said. “It was Givenchy Couture. They can say what they want.”

She continued: “Before the Grammys I had this dress right, I wore this green dress, everyone said I looked like Fiona from Shrek. They did.

“I worked out. Obviously I’m a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight.”

Adele told fans at another gig in Australia that she cut a fireworks section at the last minute because of her son.

The singer explained that when the fireworks were tested during soundcheck, her son, four-year-old Angelo, was struck in the eye by flying debris.