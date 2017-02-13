Watch Adele open 2017 Grammys with ‘Hello’ performance

Adele is up for five awards on the night

Adele opened the 2017 Grammy Awards with a performance of her ’25’ lead single ‘Hello’. Watch footage below.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards take place tonight (February 12), hosted by James Corden. See all the winners on NME as they are announced.

As well as Adele, live performances are still to come from Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Metallica, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo, Bruno Mars and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

Adele is nominated for five awards this evening, including Album Of The Year, which sees her go up against Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake and country musician Sturgill Simpson.

Read more: The Grammys 2017 – Everything you need to know

AFP/Getty Images

See the full 2017 nominations list here. Beyoncé is nominated nine times, Rihanna and Drake are each up for eight awards and Chance the Rapper has seven nominations.