Adele tells a dirty joke after Australia show is halted by a power cut

Singer also revealed she was recently married during her tour

Adele was forced to tell jokes at a concert in Adelaide last night (March 13) after a temporary power cut.

The singer was entertaining the crowd at the Oval for five minutes after technical problems left her instruments left without any sound.

“So we’re having a technical difficulty,” she told the crowd. “I’m not quite sure what it is. Shall I try and tell some jokes?

”Our power has gone out under the stage, so who knows how long we’re going to be doing this for.”

She continued: “Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here? I need more applause than that because I might offend someone.

”What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath.”

Later in the show, the singer revealed the technical malfunction had come after her revolving stage pulled a vital plug out.

She said: ”I’m sorry about the power cut tonight. You’ll never guess what it was? So you know the band’s stage starts revolving after a little while, well as the stage revolved it pulled the power plug out so all the instruments went off.

”I won’t be revolving that stage again will I? I’ve had an amazing time. ‘Thank you for your patience with my absolutely useless banter and thank you for putting up with some terrible jokes.”

The singer recently confirmed that she was married on her tour of Australia. Adele has been in a long-term relationship with Simon Konecki. They have been together since 2011.

Adele told fans at another gig in Australia that she cut a fireworks section at the last minute because of her son.

The singer explained that when the fireworks were tested during soundcheck, her son, four-year-old Angelo, was struck in the eye by flying debris.

“Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you,” she added. “My son was watching in the crowd… a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them.”