Watch Adele restart George Michael Grammys tribute: ‘I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him’

Adele performed 'Fast Love'

Adele restarted her tribute to George Michael at the Grammys.

The British singer paid homage to the late star with a performance of ‘Fast Love’, stopping mid-song and telling the crowd: “Can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him”.

Earlier in the evening, Adele opened the show with a performance of ‘Hello’.

Adele is nominated for five awards this evening, including Album Of The Year, which sees her go up against Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake and country musician Sturgill Simpson.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards take place tonight (February 12), hosted by James Corden. See all the winners on NME as they are announced.

Other performances so far have included that of Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Adele, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Bruno Mars and an epic showstopper from Beyonce.

