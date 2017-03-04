Watch Alicia Keys do impressions of Adele and Gwen Stefani

The singer was appearing on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'

Alicia Keys has done impressions of both Adele and Gwen Stefani.

The singer took part in a game on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier this week called the Wheel Of Musical Impressions.

Keys and Fallon took it in turns to take on a “randomly-generated” artist and song, with the help of Questlove and The Roots. She was tasked with Gwen Stefani singing ‘Miss Mary Mack’ and Adele singing ‘The Alphabet Song’.

She performed the latter to the tune of ‘Hello’, before taking on her final impression – Janis Joplin doing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’.

Fallon, meanwhile, did impressions of The Pointer Sisters and Elvis Presley in the bit. You can watch a video of the feature at the top of the page, via Rolling Stone.

Keys released her sixth album ‘Here’ last November, which included appearances from A$AP Rocky while her husband Swizz Beats executively produced the record.

The singer said ahead of its release that she hoped to address some of the troubling issues facing the world with it, such as police brutality against African-Americans in the US.

“My sister asked me if I was ready to be the Nina I was born to be, the Bob I was born to be, the Lennon I was born to be,” Keys told Fact. “Because the time is now. We’re living through it. The world is fucked up. It’s backwards, and it’s getting more backwards, blatantly backwards, than I think it’s ever been before. But it’s actually a good thing I think, in a strange way.

“[Until recently] the world and especially America did a really good job at covering up and hiding [racism], but now that the veil is gone, there’s no hiding anymore. We can actually attack it.”

Keys also welcomed comparisons to her song ‘In Common’ with Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Alright’, which has been adopted as the unofficial anthem of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

“I love that song – it’s one of my favourites, Kendrick is what it’s all about,” she said. “The message on ‘In Common’ is kinda the same. We’re all living under a strain, dealing with division. The question is, are we gonna get to a place where we can love each other despite our differences? You are what you are, you live where you live, you look how you look, you believe in what you believe, whatever!

“When are we gonna move past these very trivial things that just don’t have anything to do with who we are as human beings and shouldn’t be reasons for divisions between us? Be who you are! Be an individual, be who you are, where you’re from! You should be allowed to not be judged for it, not be hated for it. Not be killed for it.”