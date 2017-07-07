Watch Arcade Fire cover Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ at Manchester Castlefield Bowl show

Canadian band also paid tribute to fans for 'not being scared'

Arcade Fire performed a short cover of Joy Division‘s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ in Manchester last night (July 6).

The Canadian band played a snippet of the track at the end of their Castlefield Bowl show during closer ‘Neon Bible’. You can view the performance below.

Later in the show, they also performed a snippet of New Order‘s ‘Temptation’ at the end of ‘Afterlife’.

Earlier, they thanked fans for “not being scared” to attend their Manchester gig, with frontman Win Butler describing them as “a fucking inspiration to the rest of the world”.

After performing their second song of the set, ‘Rebellion (Lies)’, Butler reportedly told the crowd: “Thanks for not being scared. Thanks for being such a fucking inspiration to the rest of the world!”. The band then played ‘Here Comes The Night Time’ from 2013’s ‘Reflektor’.

The show came just over a month after the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

The band yet again played a number of new tracks including ‘Everything Now’, ‘Signs Of Life’ and recent single ‘Creature Comfort’, alongside the likes of ‘No Cars Go’, ‘Reflektor’, ‘Ready To Start’, ‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’ and ‘Wake Up’.

Arcade Fire played:

‘Everything Now’

‘Rebellion (Lies)’

‘Here Comes the Night Time’

‘Signs Of Life’

‘No Cars Go’

‘Intervention’

‘The Suburbs’

‘The Suburbs (Continued)’

‘Ready To Start’

‘Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)’

‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’

‘Reflektor’

‘Afterlife’/’Temptation’

‘Creature Comfort’

‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’

‘We Exist’

‘Wake Up’

‘Neon Bible’/ ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

Earlier this week, they played two shows at London’s York Hall.

Jude Law, Woody Harrelson and LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, Coldplay drummer Will Champion and the members of Kings Of Leon were all said to be in attendance. Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie also introduced the group to the stage.

Arcade Fire’s new album ‘Everything Now‘ will be released on July 28. The album’s tracklist is below.

1. ‘Everything_Now’ (continued)

2. ‘Everything Now’

3. ‘Signs of Life’

4. ‘Creature Comfort’

5. ‘Peter Pan’

6. ‘Chemistry’

7. ‘Infinite Content’

8. Infinite_Content’

9. ‘Electric Blue’

10. ‘Good God Damn’

11. ‘Put Your Money On Me’

12. ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’