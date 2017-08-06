Watch Arcade Fire mash up John Lennon, Radiohead and David Bowie at intimate Chicago gig

The band played a small warm-up show in ahead of headlining Lollapalooza today (August 6)

Arcade Fire mashed up John Lennon, Radiohead and David Bowie during an intimate show in Chicago last night (August 5).

The band performed at the city’s Metro venue as a warm-up for their headlining slot at Lollapalooza festival tonight (August 6).

The group finished their set with a second encore, which featured only the extended cover. They began by playing Lennon’s ‘Mind Games’ before adding in the “For a minute there/I lost myself” section of Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’.

They then played the chorus of Bowie’s ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ before circling back to ‘Mind Games’. Watch footage below via Pitchfork.

Earlier this week, Arcade Fire sent a list of diva-ish demands to The Late Show ahead of their appearance on the US TV programme.

The missive was the latest instalment in their meta marketing campaign around new album ‘Everything Now’, which saw the fictional Everything Now Corporation seize control of Arcade Fire’s image and branding. Recent stunts include the release of a (swiftly nixed) ‘dress code’ for their shows, parody t-shirts spoofing the controversial and viral Kendall and Kylie Jenner clothing line, and the launch of a spoof music website, which pre-emptively reviewed reviews for the album.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The Twitter account for The Late Show, which is hosted by Stephen Colbert, shared an image of a list of “requests” from the band. “First of all, thanks so much for having [the band], the promotion means a lot,” read the note, which features the ‘Everything Now’ logo. “Anyway, just some little stuff[.]”

The message then went on to request “every dressing room on the floor” to be kept secure from 10am until one hour after Arcade Fire have left the building. “Other guests should not be in the same hallway or area as the band,” it added.

Other demands on the list included the first three rows of the studio audience “at minimum” to be filled with “diehard, young, energetic Arcade Fire fans”. “They should be dressed for a night out, no cargo shorts or flip-flops,” the note stated, before adding in capitals: “PLEASE KEEP THIS AND ALL REQUESTS PRIVATE.”