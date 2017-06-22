“'Everything Now' is available on CD, cassette, vinyl and fidget spinner”

Arcade Fire have shared a weird, annotated video for their new single ‘Creature Comfort’.

The clip, which follows the unveiling of ‘Creature Comfort”s “official” music video, is billed as the “Official Official video” for the song, and features annotations from the bizarre Everything Now Co. – a fake organisation which the band have been engaging in weird Twitter spats with in the run-up to the release of new album ‘Everything Now’.

The new video comes “approved by @EverythingNowCo.”, and features the track’s former clip playing in the background, while messages such as “Before every concert, the members of Arcade Fire stand in a circle and say one thing they like about capitalism” and “Everything now is available on CD, cassette, vinyl and fidget spinner” flash up on screen. A fake ‘Skip Ad’ button is present throughout the whole thing.

Watch the new “Official Official” video for ‘Creature Comfort’ below.

Arcade Fire teased the track by releasing a mock cereal advert and placing boxes of cereal around Dublin ahead of a show at the city’s Malahide Castle.

Last month, Arcade Fire released ‘Everything Now’, which is taken from their forthcoming album of the same name. During a gig in Scunthorpe earlier this month, they also debuted ‘Signs of Life’, but the track is yet to receive an official release.

They also played a show at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange, which saw the band finishing their main set before heading to the front of the venue to start an impromptu jam session with fans.

Arcade Fire will return to the UK next month with two intimate dates at London’s York Hall on July 4 & 5 before heading to Manchester for a show at the city’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6. They are also rumoured to be playing a secret set at Glastonbury 2017 this weekend – they headlined the festival back in 2014.

Arcade Fire’s upcoming new album ‘Everything Now’ will be released on July 28. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Reflektor’.

The record was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumford and Sons). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.