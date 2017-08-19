Watch Architects’ Sam Carter stop show to call out an audience sexual assault

"You do not fucking grab at someone. Not at my fucking show."

Lead singer of Architects, Sam Carter, has been praised for stopping the band’s show to call out an audience member who sexually assaulted a female fan.

The band were performing at Lowlands festival in the Netherlands yesterday (18 August) when Carter paused between songs to tell the crowd what he just saw.

“I’ve been going over in my fucking mind about whether I should say something or not about what I saw in that last song,” he said.

“And do you know what? I’m going to fucking say it.

“I saw a girl, a woman, crowdsurfing over here and I’m not going to point the fucking piece of shit out that did it, but I saw you fucking grab at her boob. I saw it.

“It is fucking disgusting and there is no fucking place for that shit. It is not your fucking body, it is not your fucking body and you do not fucking grab at someone. Not at my fucking show.

“So if you feel like doing that again, walk out there and fuck off and don’t come back. Let’s keep this going, let’s keep this a safe place for fucking everybody, and let’s have a fucking good time.”

The outburst was met with huge applause, as Sam made it clear that behaviour like that would not be tolerated.

Fans have been praising the singer on Twitter, as he tweeted: “There’s no room for this at any kind of show”.

This incident happened just weeks after Circa Survive frontman Brendan Ekstrom walked off stage after witnessing a female fan being sexually harrassed.

It also follows a string of sexual assaults at shows this year, including allegations of assault at this year’s Lovebox festival and Sweden’s Bråvalla festival making the decision to cancel its 2018 event, following reports of four rapes and 23 sexual assaults over its June 2017 weekend.

Swedish comedian Emma Knyckare announced that she would be organising a man-free festival to take its place in 2018.

Cabbage frontman Lee Broadbent was also accused of sexually assaulting a young woman during their Kasabian support slot at The O2 Forum, Kentish Town, in April.

Back in May, festivals took part in a social media blackout to raise awareness of attacks at festivals, and help promote a safe space for all, after “a growing concern about sexual violence” at festivals and gigs.

They encourage everyone to have a zero tolerance against sexual assault, to keep their hands off without consent, and – importantly – to not be a bystander.

Last year, sexual assault campaigners Girls Against were named as one of NME’s People of the Year 2016, for their ongoing fight to make gigs safer for all.